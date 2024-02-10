Karun Nair hammered his 18th First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ranji Trophy 2024: Vidarbha's Karun Nair hammers consecutive centuries

What's the story Vidarbha's Karun Nair played a match-defining knock on Day 2 against Maharashtra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The veteran batter slammed his 18th First-Class century and his second of the ongoing season. Notably, this is his second consecutive century. Nair, who is in fiery form with the bat, brought up his century in 160 deliveries. Vidarbha were 388/5 when he reached his milestone.

Nair completed 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket

Nair accomplished 6,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He unlocked the feat with his 82nd run against Maharashtra. The 32-year-old batter reached the milestone in 94 matches at an average above 48. Apart from compiling 18 centuries, Nair also hammered 28 fifties in red-ball cricket. Notably, he featured for India in six Tests scoring 374 runs. He smashed 303* against England in 2016.

Nair shifted to Vidarbha last year

Nair was dropped from the Karnataka 2022-23 Ranji Trophy and therefore he decided to move to greener pastures. He moved to Vidarbha after receiving an NOC from Karnataka State Cricket Association. Notably, he was part of Karnataka's double treble-winning team and even captained the state team for some time. At Vidarbha, Nair has reinvented himself and has looked in good touch this season.

A crucial hand from Nair

Nair came to the crease when Vidarbha were well-placed at 151/2. He had a brief partnership with Dhruv Shorey before the latter was dismissed. Later, Nair added 65 runs with Mohit Kale before stitching a 149-run partnership with skipper Akshay Wadkar, taking Vidarbha's total to 380-run mark. Nair is currently batting on 128, a knock studded with 18 boundaries.

Nair averaged 72.75 in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy for Karnataka

Representing Karnataka in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, Nair batted brilliantly despite getting limited opportunities. The star batter featured in three matches and scored 291 runs at an average of 72.75. He slammed a century and a fifty. Karnataka reached the quarter-finals in the 2021-22 season.

How has the match proceeded?

Bowling first, Vidarbha bundled out Maharashtra for only 208 in the first innings of the Maharashtra derby. None of the batters could fort against Vidarbha's balanced bowling attack. Aditya Sarwate starred with 3/43 while Yash Thakur and Lalit Yadav claimed two wickets each. In reply, Vidarbha are 439/6 thanks to Nair's century and fifties from Shorey and Wadkar. They lead by 231 runs (stumps).