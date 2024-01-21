Ranji Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui clobbers 16th First-Class hundred

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:21 pm Jan 21, 202401:21 pm

Andhra's Ricky Bhui smoked his second century of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy

Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui led from the front against Assam on Day 3 of their 2024 Ranji Trophy. The dasher was 52* at stumps on Day 2 and completed his century on Day 3. Bhui hammered his 16th First-Class century and his second of the ongoing season. His 125 was laced with seven boundaries and five sixes. Andhra were 304/4 when he was dismissed.

A captain's knock from Bhui

Bhui came to the crease when Prasanth Kumar was dismissed and he joined forces with Hanuma Vihari. The two batters added 121 runs together. While Vihari departed on Day 3, Bhui continued his exploits by adding two consecutive 68-run partnerships with Uppara Girinath and Shaik Rasheed. Eventually, the 27-year-old was dismissed by Assam's left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah as he tried accelerating after Lunch.

Bhui averaged 43.64 in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

The Andhra captain had a decent outing in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Bhui was Andhra's highest run-getter last season with 611 runs from eight matches at 43.64. He hammered two centuries and three fifties. He was the only Andhra batter with 600-plus runs last season.

A look at Bhui's exceptional First-Class numbers

Playing his 66th First-Class encounter, Bhui has amassed 4,280 runs at an average above 43. Besides 16 centuries in First-Class cricket, he has also slammed 15 fifties. Bhui made his First-Class debut for Andhra in December 2013 and since then he has been a regular for them in all three formats. He has played 70 List A and 62 T20s for Andhra.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Andhra were bundled out for only 188 in the first innings as Assam's Rahul Singh claimed 6/46. Only Shoaib Khan (63) slammed a fifty. In reply, Andhra restricted Assam to only 160. They were 80/2 and from there, a collapse saw them bowled out cheaply. In the second innings, contributions from Vihari and Bhui helped Andhra compile 329/5, leading by 357 runs.