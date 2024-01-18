SL thrash Zimbabwe in decider, seal T20I series 2-1: Stats

SL thrash Zimbabwe in decider, seal T20I series 2-1: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:22 pm Jan 18, 2024

Sri Lanka claimed a massive win against Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The hosts successfully chased down 83 in the 10th over. They bowled out Zimbabwe for 82 in 14.1 overs, with skipper Wanindu Hasaranga taking four wickets. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 64 runs, making it one-sided. SL won the three-T20I series 2-1.

Zimbabwe lost Craig Ervine on the match's second ball after SL elected to field. However, the visitors got past 50 with contributions from Brian Bennett and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe. From 51/2 in the sixth over, Zimbabwe were down to 76/7 in 12 overs. Hasaranga destroyed their lower middle order as they perished for 82. The run-chase was one-sided, with Nissanka (39*) and Mendis (33) firing.