Victoria Azarenka claims her 49th Australian Open win: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 08:41 pm Jan 18, 202408:41 pm

Victoria Azarenka claimed a three-set victory

Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka reached the third round at the 2024 Australian Open after beating Clara Tauson. The former claimed another three-set victory, beating Tauson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 after two hours and 15 minutes. Azarenka, who overcame Camila Giorgi in the opening round, has reached this stage at the Australian Open for the third consecutive edition. She won her 49th Australian Open match.

A look at the match stats

Azarenka won a total of 94 points, while Tauson claimed 39 winners in the match. The latter struck 11 aces compared to Azarenka's none. The Belarusian had a win percentage of 71 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 17 of her 21 net points. Tauson (32) had more unforced errors than Azarenka (30). However, the former recorded five double-faults.

Azarenka's run at Australian Open

As mentioned has reached the third round at the Australian Open for the third consecutive edition. She featured in the semi-final last year, having lost to eventual runner-up, Elena Rybakina. From 2017 to 2021, Azarenka didn't win an Australian Open match. She claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2012 and 2013. Azarenka is now 49-13 at this Slam.

A win percentage of 79

Azarenka has won most of her Grand Slam matches at the Australian Open. She owns 46 wins at the US Open. As per Opta, her win percentage of 79 at the Australian Open is her best in all four majors.