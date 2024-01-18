2024 Australian Open, Anna Blinkova stuns Elena Rybakina: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:06 pm Jan 18, 202406:06 pm

World number 57 Anna Blinkova stunned third seed Elena Rybakina in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne. She beat last year's runner-up 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[20] to stage what so far is the upset of the tournament. Blinkova saved six match points in the longest women's singles match-tiebreak in Grand Slam history. Here are the key stats.

Maiden third-round appearance at AO for Blinkova

Rybakina has suffered her third second-round exit in Melbourne (also in 2022 and 2021 respectively). In 2020, she was ousted in the third round. Rybakina owns a 38-16 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 11-5 at AO. Meanwhile, Blinkova has reached the AO third round for the first time ever. For the fourth time, she has booked a 3rd-round place across Grand Slams.

A look at the match stats

Rybakina doled out nine aces compared to Blinkova's four. Notably, Blinkova went on to commit six double faults to Rybakina's nil. Blinkova had a 73% win on the first serve and just 35% on the second. She converted 5/6 break points.

Key records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Blinkova is the first player to defeat the women's singles previous runner-up in the second round at the AO since Patty Schnyder in 2000 against Amelie Mauresmo. Rybakina and Blinkova were involved in the longest ever women's singles tie-break at a Grand Slam event (42 points). This broke the 38-point tiebreak played by Lesia Tsurenko and Ana Bogdan at 2023 Wimbledon.

Blinkova seals a 2-hour and 46-minute thriller

The match headed to a 10-point tiebreak before Rybakina saved seven more match points. She found herself within a point of the win six times but failed to get past the line. The match then headed to a 20-point tiebreak as Blinkova went on to clinch a tricky 12-point rally . Blinkova converted her final match point to seal the 2-hour and 46-minute thriller.

Key results in women's singles

19th seed Elina Svitolina tamed Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-3. 12th seed Qinwen Zheng overcame Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-3. 26th seed Jasmine Paolini progressed after beating Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-3. Early on, world number one Iga Swiatek took down Danielle Collins in three sets. Swiatek won the contest 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Swiatek, who has won four Grand Slams, raced to a 70-15 win-loss record.

Stunning losses for Pegula and Kasatkina

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula was stunned by Clara Burel in a 4-6, 2-6 affair. Before this, Pegula had reached three successive quarter-finals at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, 14th seed Daria Kasatkina was beaten by Sloane Stephens 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.