Asian Games: India records 18 gold medals, its highest-ever tally

By Parth Dhall 07:34 pm Oct 04, 202307:34 pm

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final

Day 11 of the 2023 Asian Games saw the Indian contingent secure numerous medals. India started the day by achieving its best medal haul at the Asian Games by securing their 71st medal. Hours later, India crossed the 80-medal mark, claiming medals in boxing and athletics, among other sports. Javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinched India's 17th gold medal, the nation's highest-ever haul (Asian Games).

Why does this story matter?

Jakarta held the previous Asian Games edition in 2018 where India had a 570-strong contingent. India won a total of 70 medals (16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals). It was the nation's best gold and overall medal haul at the Asian Games. Before the 2018 Asian Games, the Indians won over 15 gold medals in an edition (15 in 1951).

Here's how India claimed its 71st medal

At the end of Day 10 (Asian Games 2023), India had 69 medals, securing the fourth spot. India claimed a record-equaling 70th medal on October 4 when Ram Baboo and Manju Rani won bronze in the 35km race walk mixed team. Jyothi Surekha and Pravin Ojas then won gold in the compound archery mixed team event. This gave India a record-breaking 71st medal.

A record-breaking 17th gold medal

Neeraj won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final at the 2023 Asian Games. The Indian star bagged the top honor with a record throw of 88.88m. This gave India its 17th gold medal at the ongoing Games. India's gold medal came when Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Rajesh Ramesh, and Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi prevailed in the men's 4x400m relay.

A look at India's gold medals (1/2)

India won a gold medal each in archery (compound mixed team), cricket (women's team), and equestrian (dressage team). India's gold medals in athletics: Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Avinash Sable), Men's 4 x 400m Relay, Men's Javelin Throw (Neeraj), Men's Shot Put (Tajinderpal Singh Toor), Women's 5000m (Parul Chaudhary), Women's Javelin Throw (Annu Rani).

A look at India's gold medals (2/2)

India won a gold medal each in squash (men's team) and tennis (mixed doubles). India's gold medals in shooting: 10m Air Pistol Team Men, 10m Air Rifle Team Men, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men, Trap Team Men, 10m Air Pistol Women, 25m Pistol Team Women, and 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women.