India register their best medal haul at Asian Games: Details

Sports

By Parth Dhall 02:01 pm Oct 04, 2023

India now have 73 medals

With over four days of action still to go, India have reached their best medal haul at the Asian Games. The Indian contingent achieved this feat after Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won the gold medal in the compound archery mixed team event on October 4. It was India's 71st medal at the 2023 Asian Games currently underway in Hangzhou, China.

Why does this story matter?

Jakarta held the previous Asian Games edition in 2018 where India had a 570-strong contingent. India won a total of 70 medals (16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals). It was the nation's best medal haul at the Asian Games. Before the ongoing Asian Games, the Indians won over 60 medals in only one other edition (65 in 2010, Guangzhou).

Here's how India claimed their 71st medal

At the end of Day 10 (Asian Games 2023), India had 69 medals, securing the fourth spot. India claimed a record-equaling 70th medal on October 4 when Ram Baboo and Manju Rani won bronze in the 35km race walk mixed team. Jyothi Surekha and Pravin Ojas then won gold in the compound archery mixed team event. This gave India a record-breaking 71st medal.

India's best rank at Asian Games

India first participated at the Asian Games in the inaugural edition in New Delhi, India. The nation bagged as many as 51 medals at the First Asian Games. India finished second in terms of medals, behind Japan (60). This remains India's best rank at the Asian Games. Notably, India currently occupy the fourth spot on the medal tally at the ongoing Games.

India own 73 medals

As of now (October 4), India own 73 medals at the Asian Games 2023. The tally includes 16 gold, 26 silver, and 31 bronze medals. China top the tally with 160 gold, followed by Japan (33), and the Republic of Korea (32).