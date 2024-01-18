Arthur Cazaux stuns Holger Rune at 2024 Australian Open

World No. 122 Arthur Cazaux took out No. 8 Holger Rune

Arthur Cazaux produced a solid display to oust eighth seed Holger Rune 7-6(4), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and reach the third round at the 2024 Australian Open. 21-year-old Cazaux put on an exhibition of clean baseline hitting, backed by slices to outsmart Rune and register a stunning upset inside Margaret Court Arena. After going two sets down, Rune responded but Cazaux kept his nerves.

A unique record for French wildcard Cazaux

As per Opta, Cazaux is the second French wildcard to make it to the third round of the Australian Open after Nicolas Escude in 2004 during the Open Era.