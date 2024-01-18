Pakistan eye redemption against NZ in Christchurch: 4th T20I preview

By Parth Dhall

New Zealand lead the five-match series 3-0

Hosts New Zealand hammered Pakistan in the first three T20Is in Auckland, Hamilton, and Dunedin. The two sides are now set to clash at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on January 19. While the Kiwis eye a series sweep, Pakistan are vying to open their account in the five-match series. The Black Caps could tinker with the XI in the dead rubber.

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

As mentioned, the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the fourth game on January 19 (11:40am IST). The pitch here could assist the seamers early on. Teams batting second have won six of the nine T20Is here. 162 reads the average score while batting first. While the match won't be broadcast live in India, fans can stream it live on the Amazon Prime app.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan have an edge over NZ in T20Is as they own 20 victories and 16 defeats (NR: 1). However, on New Zealand soil, the Kiwis have 11 wins and seven defeats against the team. Pakistan's preceding T20I assignment in the nation was a tri-series in October 2022, also involving Bangladesh. The Men in Green defeated NZ in the final.

NZ could test their bench strength

New Zealand are without Kane Williamson, who retired hurt with a hamstring injury in the second game. His absence wasn't felt much as Finn Allen slammed a historic ton in the 3rd T20I. Mitchell Santner led the Kiwis. Having sealed the five-match series, NZ might test the other players on the bench. It remains to be seen if Adam Milne returns to the XI.

Pakistan expected to make changes

Pakistan have been let down by their bowlers, with Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf struggling to contain runs. Despite taking wickets, Shaheen and Rauf leaked 103 combined runs in eight overs in Dunedin. Meanwhile, Babar Azam smoked fifties in each of the three games so far. Their middle order needs to step up in order to win. Pakistan are expected to alter their line-up.

Here are the Probable XIs

New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haseebullah Khan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Key milestones on offer

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz is two shy of completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Mohammad Rizwan is 147 away from completing 3,000 runs in the format. He requires five more to reach 250 T20I fours. NZ's Mark Chapman is closing in on 3,000 runs in overall T20 cricket. He currently owns 2,971 runs. Matt Henry needs three more to complete 150 T20 wickets.