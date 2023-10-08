Iga Swiatek lifts the 2023 China Open: Key stats



By Rajdeep Saha 06:55 pm Oct 08, 202306:55 pm

Swiatek (6) now owns the most WTA 1000 titles before the age of 23 eclipsing Caroline Wozniacki's five titles

Women's singles world number two Iga Swiatek has lifted the 2023 China Open after taking down Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets. Swiatek claimed the tie 6-2, 6-2 to bag this season's last WTA 1000 event. Swiatek had exited in the fourth round of the US Open before losing her number-one status. She faltered at the Japan Open next before stepping up in Beijing.

Swiatek's journey in the tourney

In the round of 64, Swiatek took down Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3. In the round of 32, the Polish international tamed Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-1. Magda Linette was Swiatek's next victim in a 6-1, 6-1 affair. Swiatek was pushed by Caroline Garcia in R16. However, Swiatek held on to win 6-7, 7-6, 6-1. In the semis, Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-3.

6th WTA 1000 title for Swiatek

As per Opta, with 27 wins in 2023 and 24 wins in 2022, Swiatek is the fourth player after Simona Halep, Serena Williams and, Victoria Azarenka to register the most or joint-most wins in consecutive seasons in WTA-1000 events - since 2009. Swiatek (6) now owns the most WTA 1000 titles before the age of 23 eclipsing Caroline Wozniacki's five titles in such tournaments.

63-11 win-loss record in 2023 for Swiatek

Swiatek has raced to a 63-11 win-loss record in 2023 on the WTA Tour. Meanwhile, Samsonova sees her win-loss tally this year get to 32-22. She is yet to win a title this year.

5th honor for Swiatek this season; 16th overall

With the win, Swiatek has become the first player since Serena to win five or more titles in back-to-back seasons, with the American doing so in 2014 and 2015. Swiatek claimed her 16th career title in Beijing. In 2023, she has won five titles at Roland Garros, Doha, Stuttgart, and Warsaw. Her five titles are the most on the WTA Tour this season.

Key stats from the match

Samsonova served three aces to Swiatek's nil. However, the former went on to commit a total of six double faults to Swiatek's zero. Swiatek claimed a 79% win on the first serve and a 69% win on the second. She won 4/4 break points.