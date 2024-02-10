Devdutt Padikkal has hammered three centuries for Karnataka in 2024 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Devdutt Padikkal averages 104 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:26 pm Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Devdutt Padikkal has been in exceptional form in the ongoing 2024 Ranji Trophy season. He led the charge for Karnataka with a fantastic 151 against Tamil Nadu which helped them post a total of 366 in the first innings. The 23-year-old has been in fiery form this season, slamming three centuries. He has been a standout performer for Karnataka in recent times.

An authoritative hand from Padikkal

Padikkal came to the crease when Mayank Agarwal departed as Karnataka were 35/1. He stitched a 132-run partnership with Ravikumar Samarth. Later, he added 59 runs with Nikin Jose before a few wickets tumbled. Padikkal steadied the ship with a 54*-run partnership with Hardik Raj. Eventually, he was dismissed by Pradosh Ranjan Paul as he couldn't add a single run to his overnight score.

Padikkal averages 104 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

The Karnataka youngster has been in scintillating form with the bat in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Padikkal has smashed 520 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 104. He has smoked three centuries this season. Overall, he is the seventh-highest run-getter this season and only among the eight batters with 500-plus runs. Notably, he is Karnataka's highest run-getter this season.

Three tons for Padikkal in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

Padikkal started the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign with a fine 193 against Punjab. Notably, it is his highest score in red-ball cricket. In the upcoming match against Gujarat, he returned with scores of 42 and 31. He got starts but couldn't convert them into big scores. He scored a 103 against Goa in the following game followed by a 151 against Tamil Nadu.

Exceptional performance for India A against the England Lions

In between the Ranji Trophy matches, Padikkal also turned up for India A and featured in a couple of matches against the England Lions. Carrying his form, Padikkal hammered a 105 in the first match followed by a 65 and 23 in the second match.

Superb outing in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Padikkal was at his dominant best for Karnataka in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as he clocked 465 runs in only five matches at an average of 155 (SR: 120.46). The youngster hammered two centuries and three fifties with 50-plus scores in all five games.

A look at Padikkal's exceptional First-Class numbers

Playing his 31st First-Class match, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 2,191 runs at an average above 42. In addition to hammering six centuries, he also owns 12 fifties in this format. His highest FC score of 193 came this season against Punjab. He also scored a hundred and a fifty in between for India A. Padikkal made his FC debut for Karnataka in 2018.