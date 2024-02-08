Mitchell averages 53-plus in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Daryl Mitchell ruled out of 2nd SA Test, Australia T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:45 am Feb 08, 202411:45 am

What's the story Team New Zealand has suffered a major blow as Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa and the subsequent three-match home T20I series against Australia in an attempt to recover from a long-standing foot injury. Mitchell, who has emerged as a vital cog of NZ's all-form teams, has been carrying the problem for around six or seven months.

Next Article

Australia series

Mitchell eyeing comeback in Australia Tests

NZ should not miss Mitchell much in the second Test as SA have named a second-string squad for the ongoing Test series. However, the batter would want to return for the two-Test series against Australia, which gets underway on February 29. Meanwhile, Will Young or the uncapped Will O'Rourke are in line to take Mitchell's place in the XI for the 2nd Test.

Statement

Gary Stead provides update

"We took the opportunity to rest him a little earlier but after seeking medical advice on this as well it's likely that he needs a longer period," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "There's no guarantees this will still work in that period of time but we are very hopeful that it will improve his chances of getting through a longer stint with us."

Stats

Here are Mitchell's Test and T20I numbers

Mitchell has smashed 1,497 runs in 21 Tests with the help of five tons and nine fifties. His average of 53.46 is the second-highest among Kiwi batters with 1,000 or more runs in Tests. Across 63 T20Is, he has clobbered 1,260 runs at an average and strike rate of 26.25 and 136.61, respectively. The tally includes seven fifties.

Williamson

Williamson also likely to miss Australia T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, regular NZ skipper Kane Williamson is also unlikely to be available for the T20Is against Australia as his wife is expecting their third child. However, Trent Boult could come into consideration for those matches with the left-arm pacer not having any T20 league commitments at that time. Trent's available if we want to select him," Stead said.