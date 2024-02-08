The two sides have met 12 times in ODIs with SL leading the head-to-head record 7-4 (Source: X/@ICC)

1st ODI: Hosts Sri Lanka to take on Rashid-less Afghanistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:17 am Feb 08, 202410:17 am

What's the story Sri Lanka are gearing up to host Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 9. The Lankans would be confident as they have fared well in home ODIs in recent times. Moreover, the visitors will miss the services of Rashid Khan, who has been out of action due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, here we look at the preview of the opener.

Next Article

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the first ODI on February 9 (2:30pm IST). As the track here is usually on the slower side, spinners can get substantial assistance. Batters showing application would be awarded with runs. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 12 times in ODIs with SL leading the head-to-head record 7-4 (NR: 1). Last year, SL beat the Afghan team 2-1 in the home ODI series. Overall, SL have three wins and two defeats against Afghanistan at home. However, their last ODI meeting, in the 2023 ODI WC, saw Afghanistan upset the Lankans.

SL vs AFG

AFG to miss Rashid

Rashid, who continues to recover from the back surgery done late last year, misses out yet again from the squad. Qais Ahmed takes his place as the wrist spinner in the squad. Meanwhile, the Lankan team would be confident, having defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the home ODI series last month. Captain Kusal Mendis would want another series win under his belt.

XIs

Here are the Probable XIs

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Shevon Daniel, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran.

Stats

A look at the key players

With 850 runs at 44.73, Ibrahim Zadran was Afghanistan's highest run-getter in ODIs last year. Mujeeb scalped 22 ODI wickets last year at an impressive economy rate of 5.04. Kusal Mendis has slammed 1,022 ODI runs at 35.24 since the start of 2023. Asalanka has hammered 909 runs at 36.36 in this period. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a seven-wicket haul against Zimbabwe last month.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ibrahim Zadran, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Azmatullah Omarzai (VC), Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.