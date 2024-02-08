Sundar would be SRH's lead all-rounder (Source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of SRH's spin attack

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished ninth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points table, will hope for a turnaround. They added some serious talent in terms of foreign recruits at the 2024 auction. They made a statement by signing Pat Cummins for Rs. 20.50 crore. Key stalwarts like Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga were cashed upon. Here we decode SRH's spin attack.

Composition of SRH's spin attack

In Wanindu Hasaranga, SRH boast a world-class leg-spinner. He was RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 as he finished with 26 wickets at 16.54. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed are the prominent spin-bowling all-rounders in the squad. Batters Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, and Aiden Markram can also roll their arm over effectively.

Hasaranga can be a massive asset

All of Hasaranga's 35 IPL scalps came while playing for RCB at an economy of 8.13. 22 of his wickets have come in the middle overs (7-15) at an economy of 7.9. He owns nine and four wickets respectively in the powerplay and death (16-20) overs. Overall, the Sri Lanka leg-spinner owns 235 T20 scalps at an economy of 6.76.

Sundar can provide balance

While Sundar overall owns 36 IPL scalps (ER: 7.34), he has taken just nine wickets in SRH colors, and that too at a higher economy of 8.43. The off-spinner has taken 20 scalps in the middle overs (ER: 6.82). He has also done well in the powerplay, scalping 12 wickets while conceding runs at 7.77. Overall, he owns 98 T20 scalps (ER: 6.97).

Shahbaz and Abhishek offer left-arm spin

While Shahbaz owns 14 IPL wickets, 10 of them have come in the middle overs at an economy of 8.81. The left-arm spinner overall owns 54 T20 scalps with his economy being 7.43. All of Abhishek's nine IPL scalps have come in the middle overs (ER: 8.87). Overall, the batting all-rounder has taken 30 T20 wickets while conceding runs at 7.10.

Phillips's bowling stocks have gone up lately

Phillips, who is also a wicket-keeper, has emerged as a handy off-spinner in recent times. He has taken two wickets in the five overs he has bowled in the IPL. Overall, he boasts 18 T20 wickets (ER: 7.99). Aiden Markram can also contribute with his part-time leg-spin. He owns 31 T20 wickets (ER: 7.24). Like Phillips, the Proteas star also boasts two IPL scalps.