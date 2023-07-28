Deodhar Trophy: SZone demolish NEZone, record their third successive win

Sports

Deodhar Trophy: SZone demolish NEZone, record their third successive win

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 02:50 pm 2 min read

R Sai Kishore took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

South Zone have thrashed North East Zone by nine wickets to record their third successive win in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. It was a one-sided contest in Puducherry as NEZone were folded for 136 while batting first. In reply, the Mayank Agarwal-led side crossed the line in just 19.3 overs. Vidwath Kaverappa and Rohan Kunnummal starred for SZone. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

NEZone could not maximize their decision of batting first as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Pacer Kaverappa continued his stellar run and dismissed three of NEZone's top-six batters. R Sai Kishore also claimed three wickets while Pheiroijam Jotin (40) scored the most for NEZone. In reply, Kunnummal's half-century sealed the game for SZone. Skipper Agarwal contributed with 32 runs.

Three-fers for Kaverappa, Kishore

Kaverappa never allowed the opposition batters to breathe easy as he claimed 3/27 in nine overs (3 maidens). The pacer has now raced to 26 wickets in 11 List A games with his economy being below 3.8. Left-arm spinner Kishore, who recorded 3/22 in 10 overs, now owns 69 wickets in 44 List-A games at an economy of 4.4.

Fifty for Kunnummal

While Kaverappa and Kishore starred with the ball, Kunnummal helped SZone with a brilliant fifty. The opener scored an unbeaten 58-ball 87. He was involved in a 95-run opening partnership with Agarwal (32). This was his fifth List A fifty as he now owns 879 runs in 19 games at 58.6. The 25-year-old has also struck a couple of List A centuries.

Share this timeline