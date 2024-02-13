Dattajirao Gaekwad featured in 11 Test matches for India

India's longest-living Test player Dattajirao Gaekwad passes away at 95

What's the story Former Indian cricket team captain Dattajirao Gaekwad passed away in Baroda on Tuesday. He was India's longest-living Test cricketer and the father of former India opener and national coach Anshuman Gaekwad. Dattajirao breathed his last at the age of 95 as he succumbed to age-related health issues. He was battling for his life for the last 12 days in a hospital in Baroda.

Gaekwad made his Test debut in 1952

Gaekwad made his Test debut in 1952 and went on to captain the Indian cricket team in 1959. His first assignment as captain was to lead India on their England tour. Although the Indians lost all five Tests, Gaekwad batted brilliantly scoring 1,174 runs on tour. He played 11 Tests for India, and his last international game was in 1961 against Pakistan in Chennai.

Longest-living Indian Test cricketer

Gaekwad became India's oldest living Test cricketer in 2016 after the death of former Indian batter Deepak Shodhan (87). Gaekwad had a great First-Class career with Baroda and also helped the state in scouting new talents.

A look at Gaekwad's career

Gaekwad made his Test debut in 1952 against England. As mentioned, he featured in 11 Tests and scored 350 runs which included a fifty. Gaekwad led India in four Tests. Unfortunately, his international numbers don't justify the brilliant batter he was in First-Class cricket. In 110 FC matches, he amassed 5,788 runs at 36.40, including 17 centuries and 23 fifties.

Here are his Ranji Trophy numbers

Gaekwad had an envious record in the Ranji Trophy. He compiled 3,139 runs which included 14 centuries. His highest FC score of 249* came in the Ranji Trophy against Maharashtra in the 1959-60 season. Gaekwad's domestic career lasted 17 years.

Gaekwad led Baroda to 1957-58 Ranji Trophy title

Gaekwad, as Baroda's skipper, guided them to the 1957-58 Ranji Trophy title, their first crown in nine years. He scored a brilliant century in the final against Services. He also slammed a double-century against defending champions Bombay in a group-stage clash.