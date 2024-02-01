India lost the Hyderabad Test after gaining a 190-run lead

India vs England, 2nd Test: Visakhapatnam pitch report and stats

What's the story After suffering a humiliating defeat to England in Hyderabad, India would aim to bounce back to level the series at the Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The hosts have an excellent record at this venue and will hope to extend that run against the Three Lions. We take a look at the pitch report and stats at this venue.

How will the pitch play?

The surface at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam usually offers assistance to spinners. Meanwhile, the pacers can garner swing early on, as Vizag is a port city. However, the pitch here will likely be a batters' paradise eventually. The last Test at this venue (IND vs SA, 2019) produced as many as three 300+ totals across three innings.

India's Test record at this venue

India have a history of dominance in Visakhapatnam across formats. They have won both the Test matches played at this venue and both times, the hosts ruled the roost. India defeated England here in 2016 by a commanding 246 runs, which was their maiden international red-ball fixture here. Later, they registered a 203-run victory over South Africa in 2019.

Weather forecast and streaming details

Although rain is unlikely to spoil the Vizag Test, there is a slight chance of rain on Day 3. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on each of the five days will hover around 34 degrees Celsius. While the Sports18 Network has broadcasting rights of the series, live streaming is available on the JioCinema app and website. The match will begin at 9:30am IST.

Here are the stadium stats

As mentioned, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has hosted only two Tests as of now. A look at the average scores - 1st innings: 478, 2nd innings: 343, 3rd innings: 263, and 4th innings: 174. India recorded the highest total at this venue in 2019. The scored 502/7d against SA in the 1st innings. Mayank Agarwal slammed a double-century in that match.

Head-to-head record

India and England have played 132 Tests to date. The Three Lions have won 51 matches, while India recorded 31 victories. As many as 50 matches have been drawn. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. Overall, the visitors have won 15 out of 65 Tests in India.