The two sides will clash in a two-match series in New Zealand

New Zealand eye maiden Test series win over South Africa

What's the story New Zealand and South Africa are set to clash in a two-match Test series, starting February 4 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The Seddon Park, Hamilton, will host the 2nd Test from February 13. NZ eye their maiden Test series win over SA. They would want to cash in, as the Proteas side features a plethora of uncapped players. Here is the statistical preview.

Record

NZ own only five wins

The two sides have locked horns in 47 Tests as of now, with the Proteas winning 26. While the Kiwis have beaten SA just five times, as many as 16 matches have ended in a draw. NZ have won only two out of 22 Tests against the Proteas at home. Meanwhile, SA have won nine games in this regard.

Information

Only two wins in the 21st century

It is worth noting that New Zealand have won only two Tests against South Africa in the 21st century. Between 2006 and 2017, SA claimed six successive Test series wins over NZ. The Kiwis finally drew the two-Test series in 2022.

Performers

A look at top performers (NZ)

Former captain Stephen Fleming remains the only NZ batter to have scored over 1,000 runs against SA in Test cricket (1,072). Kane Williamson, who will feature in the impending series, occupies the third spot in this regard, with 665 runs. Besides, only three Kiwi bowlers have taken over 30 Test wickets against SA. Pacer Neil Wagner is among them (31 scalps).

Performers

SA feature an inexperienced side

The uncapped Neil Brand will lead SA as the Test series is clashing with the SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition. South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wicket-keeper), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

Brand

Who is Neil Brand?

Notably, Brand is among the seven uncapped players in the squad. Pacer Duanne Olivier is the most experienced in the group, having played 15 Tests. The former is an all-rounder who represents the Titans in the domestic circuit. The opening batter made his First-Class debut way back in April 2015 and owns over 2,900 runs in the format.