What's the story Rahul Tewatia was superb for Haryana as he converted his overnight score of 51 for a maiden century in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Tewatia guided Haryana to 338/6 from 89 overs on Day 1 versus Jharkhand before adding another 93 runs on Day 2. His maiden century (144) in red-ball cricket helped Haryana end with 509/10 in 134.5 overs. We decode his stats.

Knock

A superb knock and a defining 225-run stand alongside Sumit

Tewatia arrived at the crease when his side was 247/5 after 64.1 overs. Soon, Haryana saw Ashok Menaria get dismissed to be reduced to 271/6. Tewatia played as per the situation and stayed unbeaten alongside Sumit Kumar, adding 67 runs. On Day 2, Tewatia looked solid and alongside Kumar, he went on to stitch another 158 runs. However, both players fell on 496.

Numbers

An average of 44.33 in the ongoing Ranji season

Playing his 13th match in FC cricket, Tewatia now owns 456 runs at an average of around 20. Before this, he registered a solitary 64-run knock in FC cricket. His knock versus Jharkhand was laced with 24 fours and a six. In the ongoing Ranji season, he owns 266 runs from six matches at 44.33. Both his fifty-plus scores have come this season.

Bowling

Jharkhand are 119/9 with Tewatia claiming one scalp

After bowling out Haryana for 509, Jharkhand have struggled to find any rhythm and are 119/9. Jayant Yadav claimed four wickets for 35 runs. Sumit did well with the ball, picking up three scalps for nine runs. Meanwhile, Tewatia claimed a wicket of just his second delivery. It was the last over of the day. He now has 30 FC scalps at around 20.