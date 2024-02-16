Ravindra Jadeja has completed 1,000 Test runs versus England (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja completes 1,000 Test runs versus England: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:01 am Feb 16, 202410:01 am

What's the story Ravindra Jadeja has completed 1,000 Test runs versus England. The ace all-rounder reached the mark with his second run on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot. Jadeja was unbeaten on 110 on Day 1, helping India get to 326/5 at stumps. Jadeja, who scripted several records on Thursday, was dismissed for 112 off 225 balls. He smoked nine fours and two sixes.

Next Article

Vs ENG

Massive landmark reached against England

Playing his 18th match versus England (30 innings), Jadeja has reached the 1,000-run mark versus the Englishmen. He averages 35.71 with the help of two tons and six fifties. He clocked his best score versus England, surpassing the previous best of 104. In eight matches against England in India, Jadeja has 437 runs. In England, he owns 563 runs.

Information

15th Indian player to get past 1,000 runs versus England

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja is now the 15th Indian player to get past 1,000 runs versus England. Among active players, he is the third to reach the landmark after Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Do you know?

The only country against whom Jadeja has scored 1,000-plus runs

England are now the first nation against whom Jadeja has scored 1,000-plus runs in his career. Jadeja's next-best tally is against Australia. Notably, the Aussies are the only other opponent against whom he has smashed 500-plus runs (570 at 28.50).

Jadeja

Jadeja scored a solid 110* on Day 1

Jadeja faced 212 balls for his 110* on Day 1. He absorbed pressure and put a price on his wicket (4s: 9, 6s: 2). Notably, he was stranded in the 90s for quite some time. Apart from the unfortunate run-out of Sarfaraz Khan, it was a heroic knock. He saw out the day with night watchman Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja was patient with his approach.

3,000

Jadeja completed 3,000 Test runs

Jadeja smashed his fourth Test hundred (50s: 20). He surpassed 3,000 Test runs shortly after bringing up his century (3,005). Earlier in his knock, Jadeja brought up another milestone. He went past 7,000 runs in FC cricket (7,101). Playing his 125th match, Jadeja came into this contest having scored 6,989 runs at 45.38. He now owns 13 FC hundreds.

FC runs

Jadeja surpassed 1,500 First-Class runs in Rajkot

As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja is playing his 12th FC match (17 innings) at the SCA in Rajkot. His knock took him past 1,500 (1,566) runs at the venue, averaging over 120. Notably, he registered his sixth ton here. He also owns four fifties. His best score here is 331. In Tests, Jadeja has compiled 250-plus runs here from three matches (100s: 2).