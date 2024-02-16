This was Williamson's sixth Test hundred against SA (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson equals Kallis's feat with century vs SA (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:02 am Feb 16, 202409:02 am

What's the story Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson's record-breaking run continues as he has hammered his 32nd Test ton. The star batter touched the three-figure mark on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Hamilton. This was Williamson's sixth Test hundred against SA as he has now equaled Jacques Kallis in terms of the most tons in NZ-SA Tests. Here are his stats.

Williamson equals Kallis

Sixth Test hundred versus SA

Williamson was at his best in the opener as he returned with twin tons (118 and 109). He has now equaled Kallis's tally of six tons in NZ-SA Test matches. John Reid, Jacob Oram, and Henry Nicholls are the only other NZ batters with multiple tons against SA. All three batters own two tons apiece in this regard.

Williamson vs SA

Williamson can join this elite list

En route to his hundred, Williamson became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in NZ-SA Tests. He has joined Kallis (1,543), Hashim Amla (1,154), Jackie McGlew (1,100), and Stephen Fleming (1,072). Playing his 12th Test against SA, Williamson averages 55-plus against them (50s: 2, 100: 6). He has not scored more Test tons against any other team.

Stats

8,500 runs for Williamson

Williamson completed 8,500 Test runs en route to his 43 in the first innings. He has now raced past 8,600 runs. The batter's average of 55-plus is the fourth-best among batters with as many or more runs than Williamson. His tally includes 32 tons and 33 fifties (200s: 6). Williamson has now scored seven tons in his last 12 Test innings.

Home Tests

Second-best average in home Tests

With his sixth run in the game, Williamson also completed 4,500 runs in home Tests. While he averages 67-plus at home, only the legendary Don Bradman (98.22) has a higher average among batters with at least 3,000 Test runs at home. Williamson has hammered 19 tons and 18 fifties in home Tests. Five of his six double-tons have come at home.

Elite list

Williamson joins these names

As this was Williamson's 32nd Test ton, he has now equaled Australian duo of Steve Waugh and Steve Smith in terms of Test centuries. No other active player owns more Test tons. Meanwhile, no other NZ batter owns even 20 Test centuries. Ross Taylor trails Williamson in this regard with 19 hundreds.