Williamson slammed a hundred in the fourth innings (Source: X/@ICC).

NZ claim maiden Test series win over SA (2-0): Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:12 am Feb 16, 202411:12 am

What's the story New Zealand have scripted history by registering their maiden Test series win over South Africa. Though the second-string SA unit put up a commendable fight in the second Test in Hamilton, the Kiwis eventually crossed the line thanks to yet another hundred from Kane Williamson. They chased down 267 in the fourth innings with seven wickets in hand. Here are the key stats.

Next Article

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, SA managed 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. Debutant pacer William O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Dane Piedt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211 in reply. SA posted 235 in this second outing as David Bedingham starred with a brilliant ton. O'Rourke took a fifer. Chasing 267, NZ comfortably crossed the line thanks to Williamson's ton.

O'Rourke

William O'Rourke scripts history

While O'Rourke claimed 4/49 in the first inning, he claimed a brilliant fifer (5/34) in his second outing. O'Rourke's match figures of 9/93 are now the best for a bowler on Test debut for NZ. His 5/34 are now the fourth-best innings figures by an NZ bowler on Test debut. The 22-year-old has now raced to 59 wickets in 16 First-Class games.

Bedingham

Maiden Test century for Bedingham

Bedingham ended up scoring 110 off 141 balls. He managed 39 runs in his first outing. This was his maiden Test ton as the 29-year-old has now raced to 347 runs across four Tests, averaging 49.57 (50s: 2). He finishes the series with 268 runs at 67. The batter has raced to 6,299 First-Class runs, averaging around 50 (50s: 24, 100s: 19).

de Swardt

Maiden fifty for de Swardt

Playing his second Test, de Swardt made 64 off 156 balls in the first innings. This was his maiden Test fifty as he finished the series with 99 runs at 33. As per ESPNcricinfo, Swardt has raced to 1,609 runs in First-Class cricket at an average of over 45. He owns 10 fifties and three tons in the format with the best of 124.

Piedt

Piedt claims his second five-wicket haul in Tests

Playing his 10th Test, Piedt claimed figures worth 5/89 and 3/93. He now owns 34 scalps at an average of 39.91. This was his second Test fifer. Versus the Kiwis, Piedt has 10 scalps at 27. As per ESPNcricinfo, 22 of his 34 Test wickets have come in away matches (home of opposition). He averages 37.

Williamson vs SA

Sixth Test hundred versus SA

While Williamson managed 43 in his first outing, he hammered a match-winning 133* in the last innings. This was Williamson's sixth Test hundred against SA as he has now equaled Jacques Kallis in terms of the most tons in NZ-SA Tests. En route, Williamson became the fifth batter to complete 1,000 runs in NZ-SA Tests. He averages 55-plus against the opposition.

Feat

8,500 runs for Williamson

Earlier on Day 2, Williamson became the first NZ batter to complete 8,500 Test runs (8,666). He also brought up 4,500 Test runs at home (4,670). His tally includes 32 tons and 33 fifties (200s: 6). Williamson has now scored seven tons in his last 12 Test innings. Notably, Williamson is the fastest to complete 32 Test tons (172 innings).

4th innings feat

Equals Younis Khan's feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Williamson's fifth ton in the fourth innings as he has now equaled Pakistan's Younis Khan in terms of the most Test centuries in the final innings. Williamson has now raced past 1,000 Test runs in the fourth innings, averaging 55-plus. The tally includes four fifties. He owns the third-best average among batters with 1,000-plus Test runs in this regard.

Feat

Second NZ batter to 18,000 international runs

Williamson also completed 18,000 international runs en route to his match-winning century. Williamson is the second Kiwi player to enter the 18,000-run club in international cricket (18,023). The right-handed batter is only behind Ross Taylor in terms of international runs. The latter retired with 18,199 runs across formats. No other NZ batter has even 16,000 runs in this regard.

Young

Seventh fifty for Young

Young, who managed 36 in his first outing, made an unbeaten 60 in the fourth innings. The 31-year-old has now completed 7,358 First-Class runs, averaging 40-plus. The tally includes 15 tons and 43 fifties. Notably, he did not bat at number five in the format prior to this game. Against SA, Young has raced to 107 runs at 26.75 (50: 1).