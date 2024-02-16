Williamson scored his 32nd Test ton (Source: X/@ICC)

Kane Williamson becomes second NZ player with 18,000 international runs

By Parth Dhall Edited by Gaurav Tripathi 10:47 am Feb 16, 2024

What's the story New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has completed 18,000 runs in international cricket. The Kiwi star reached the landmark en route to a match-winning century in the fourth innings of the second Test against South Africa. Williamson, who slammed twin centuries in the series opener, scored an unbeaten 133 in Hamilton. Notably, he has become only the second NZ player with 18,000 runs across formats.

Williamson joins Ross Taylor

As mentioned, Williamson is the second Kiwi player to enter the 18,000-run club in international cricket (18,023). The right-handed batter is only behind Ross Taylor in terms of international runs. The latter retired with 18,199 runs across formats. No other NZ batter has even 16,000 runs in this regard. Former NZ skipper Stephen Fleming is next on the list with 15,289 international runs.

Over 8,000 runs in Test cricket

8,666 of Williamson's international runs have come in Tests at 55.90. He is the only NZ batter to have scored more than 8,000 runs in the format. Only Taylor (7,683) and Fleming (7,172) have crossed the 7,000-run mark among Kiwi batters in Tests. Williamson has now extended his Test ton tally to 32. No other Kiwi batter has more than 20 Test centuries.

A massive feat in Test cricket

Here are Williamson's scores in the last 12 Test innings: 132, 1, 121*, 215, 104, 11, 13, 11, 118, 109, 43, and 133*. In the series opener, he became the fifth NZ batter to score a ton in each innings of a Test.

A look at his white-ball numbers

Williamson is among six New Zealand batters who own more than 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. He is their fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. In 165 ODIs, he has scored 6,801 runs at an average of 48.64. The tally includes 13 tons and 45 half-centuries. Williamson has the second-most T20I runs for NZ (2,547), only behind Martin Guptill (3,531).

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, SA managed 242 as Ruan de Swardt made 64. Debutant pacer William O'Rourke claimed four wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer meant NZ were dismissed for 211 in reply. SA posted 235 in this second outing as David Bedingham starred with a brilliant ton. O'Rourke took a fifer. Chasing 267, NZ comfortably crossed the line thanks to Williamson's ton.