Pakistan beat NZ in fifth T20I to avoid whitewash: Stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Pakistan beat NZ in fifth T20I to avoid whitewash: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:50 am Jan 21, 202409:50 am

Pakistan won by 42 runs (Source: X/TheRealPCB)

Team Pakistan has avoided a whitewash with a 42-run triumph in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch. It was a low-scoring affair as the Men in Green posted 134/8 while batting first and later defended the total. While Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman made vital thirties, Iftikhar Ahmed claimed three wickets. However, NZ clinched the series 4-1.

2/6

How did the game pan out?

Rizwan (38) and Zaman (33) batted well as Pakistan were well placed at 88/2 at one stage. However, some brilliant bowling from the home team meant the visitors were restricted to a mediocre total. In reply, NZ never got going as Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) were the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. The Kiwis were folded for 92.

3/6

Rizwan accomplishes this feat

Rizwan, who made a run-a-ball 38, went past England's Jos Buttler (2,753) to become the batter with the most T20I runs as a designated wicket-keeper. The former has now raced to 2,784 runs in this regard at 50.61. Overall, he has raced to 2,981 runs at 48.86 with 26 half-centuries and a solitary century.

4/6

600-plus runs against New Zealand

Against New Zealand, Rizwan has now raced to 622 T20I runs at 38.87. The tally includes five fifties. Meanwhile, only Babar Azam (755) has accumulated more T20I runs against the Black Caps. England (537) are the only other team against which Rizwan has 500-plus T20I runs. On NZ soil, the batter has raced to 517 runs at 43.08.

5/6

Three-fer for Iftikhar

Iftikhar, who returned with 3/24, registered his best bowling figures in the T20I format. The part-time off-spinner has raced to seven wickets at an economy of 6.89. With the bat, he owns 858 T20I runs at 25.23. The tally includes four fifties. He could only manage five runs in the fifth T20I.

6/6

50 T20I wickets for Mohammad Nazwaz

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed 2/18 in the game, became the 12th Pakistan bowler to complete 50 T20I scalps. He has now raced to 50 wickets at 27.22. With the bat, he has clobbered 477 runs at 18.34. Against New Zealand, the left-arm spinner now owns seven wickets at 33.42.