South African all-rounder Ruan de Swardt slammed his maiden fifty in Tests (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's Ruan de Swardt registers his maiden Test fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 03:14 pm Feb 14, 202403:14 pm

What's the story South African all-rounder Ruan de Swardt slammed his maiden fifty in Tests. The player attained the feat versus New Zealand in the second Test in Hamilton. Swardt had helped SA finish at 220/6 on Day 1 before the Kiwis folded the visitors. Swardt resumed the day on 55* and could only add another nine. NZ then managed 211/10. Here are further details.

Next Article

Knock

A knock of character from Swardt's blade

Swardt, who came to bat in at number seven, needed to showcase his credentials. SA were reeling at 101/5 when the player walked in. A 49-run stand followed alongside David Bedingham before a 77-run stand followed with Shaun von Berg. Swardt battled hard and faced 156 deliveries for his 64. He hit nine fours. Swardt was eventually dismissed by William ORourke.

Numbers

10th fifty in FC cricket

Playing just his second Test, Swardt has raced to 98 runs at an average of 49. He has smashed one fifty from three innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Swardt has raced to 1,608 runs in First-Class cricket at an average of over 45. He owns 10 fifties and three tons in the format with the best of 124.

Summary

Summary of the first Test

South Africa were 220/6 at end of Day 1 and were folded for 242 on Wednesday. ORourke finishes with four scalps, including three on Day 2. New Zealand were going well at one stage but the Proteas fought back twith regular wickets. Dane Peidt's fifer saw the hosts get dismissed for 211. SA have a 31-run lead with a key Day 3 awaiting.