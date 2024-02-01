Tom Hartley took a match-winning seven-fer in Hyderabad

England own most Test wins against India on Indian soil

By Parth Dhall 06:20 pm Feb 01, 2024

What's the story England stunned India in the first of the five-Test series in Hyderabad. The visitors successfully defended 230, bowling India out for 202. Debutant Tom Hartley took a seven-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope's 196 powered England, who conceded a 190-run first-inning lead. This was England's 15th win on Indian soil in 65 Tests. They now have the most Test wins against India on Indian soil.

Match

England won Hyderabad Test after conceding 190-run lead

England were bowled out for 246 after opting to bat. India compiled 436, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slamming fifties. Despite conceding a massive lead, England scored 420. Pope played arguably his best knock, while Jasprit Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Hartley's magic demolished India thereafter. Notably, India lost their first-ever home Test by after leading by over 70 runs.

Record

England top this list

As per ESPNcricinfo, India now have the most Test wins against India on Indian soil. They have won 15 out of 65 Tests in this regard. Five other sides have won at least one men's Test in India. Australia (14), West Indies (14), Pakistan (5), South Africa (5), and New Zealand (2) follow England on this list.

Series

The last side to win a Test series in India

England are the only side to win a Test series in India since 2004. The Alastair Cook-led side outclassed India 2-1 in the 2012/13 series. India have won 16 back-to-back home Test series ever since. Notably, Australia (2004) and South Africa (2000) are the only other sides to have won a Test series in India in the 21st century.

Information

England have made inroads into India's home dominance

India have lost only four Tests since the conclusion of the 2012/13 India-England series. England and Australia share these two wins. Besides winning in Hyderabad, the former also defeated India in the opener of the 2020/21 series.

England

A majestic win for England

In Hyderabad, England handed India their first-ever home defeat where the hosts gained a 70+ lead (190). The previous record was 65 by Australia in Chennai in 1964. Overall, it was the second-highest first-innings lead resulting in a defeat for India in Test cricket. India lost the 2015 Galle Test to Sri Lanka after leading by 192 runs.