Stats of managers with 200-plus wins in Premier League history

What's the story Jurgen Klopp etched his name in Premier League's history books when Liverpool beat Chelsea 4-1 on matchday 22 of the 2023-24 season. Klopp has become the seventh manager in Premier League history to complete 200 wins. Klopp, who is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, has become the second-fastest to the milestone. We decode managers with most Premier League wins.

Klopp is the latest entrant in 200 club

Liverpool lead the 2023-24 Premier League title race, picking their 16th win of the season (D5 L1). Klopp, who is chasing a second Premier League honor with the Reds, is a two-time Manager of the Season awardee. Klopp has managed 318 matches, having claimed 200 wins, 74 draws, and 46 losses. Liverpool have scored 679 goals, besides conceding 311.

Pep Guardiola is the fastest to 200 Premier League wins

Pep Guardiola scripted history in August 2023 when he became the fastest to 200 Premier League wins as manager, reaching the milestone in 269 matches. He has managed 287 matches in total, winning 211 (D38, L38). City have scored a whopping 710 goals under Guardiola (239 conceded). Manchester City manager Guardiola has won five Premier League titles, besides 4 Manager of the Season awards.

Jose Mourinho claimed 217 wins as manager

Jose Mourinho managed Chelsea and was also in charge of Manchester United and Tottenham. He won three Premier League titles with Chelsea. Mourinho reached 200 Premier League wins in 326 matches. Overall, he has managed 363 matches, winning 217, drawing 84, and losing 62. Under his charge, 625 goals were scored and 305 were conceded. He is a three-time Manager of the Season winner.

Old horse Redknapp is among Premier League's elite

Harry Redknapp is among Premier League's elite managers. He went on to manage 641 matches, recording 236 wins, 187 draws, and 238 losses. 818 goals were scored under him with 846 conceded. Redknapp won one Manager of the Season award and 8 Manager of the Month awards. He managed several clubs, including Bournemouth, West Ham, and Spurs. He reached 200 wins in 536 matches.

Moyes has done an able job in the Premier League

West Ham United manager David Moyes has a lot of pedigree. He enjoyed consistency at Everton before Manchester United came calling. He managed Sunderland in between before establishing himself at West Ham. Moyes reached 200 Premier League wins in 511 matches. Overall, he has managed 680 games, having claimed 265 wins (D177 L238). 917 goals have been scored under Moyes (872 conceded).

Arsenal legend Wenger left a lasting legacy

Arsene Wenger managed 828 matches in the Premier League with Arsenal and is the longest-serving manager. He claimed 476 wins, 199 draws, and 153 defeats. His team went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season. Wenger reached 200 wins in 332 matches. Arsenal scored 1,561 goals and conceded 807 under Wenger. He won three Premier League honors and bagged three Manager of the Season awards.

Greatest of all time - Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager of all time in club football history. He managed 810 PL matches for Manchester United, winning 528 (D168 L114). Fergie reached 200 wins in 322 matches before Guardiola and now Klopp beat his record. United scored 1,627 goals and conceded 703 under him. Ferguson won 13 titles and 11 Manager of the Season awards.

Klopp has the third-best points per match in PL history

As per the Premier League, Klopp has 2.12 points per match which is the third best among managers with 200-plus wins. Guardiola leads the tally with 2.34 points per match with Fergie next (2.16).

