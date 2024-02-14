Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has claimed the No. 1 spot among all-rounders (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC ODI Rankings: Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi scripts history

What's the story Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has claimed the No. 1 spot among all-rounders in the latest ICC Men's ODI Rankings. As per ICC, Bangladesh ace Shakib Al Hasan held the top position in 50-over cricket for a period of 1,739 days. However, with his absence of late, Nabi got the icing on the cake. Nabi has scripted history by becoming the oldest top-ranked all-rounder.

Nabi breaks Dilshan's record

Nabi reached the number one spot on the back of his splendid knock of 136 during the opening match of Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The 39-year-old picked up a wicket as well. At 39 years 1 month, Nabi has become the oldest player to top the ODI All-rounder Rankings, breaking the record held by Tillakaratne Dilshan (38 years 8 months, 2015).

Nabi's career stats in ODIs

Nabi has featured in 158 ODIs and owns 3,345 runs at 26.97. He hit his second career ODI ton versus Lanka. Nabi has also hit 16 half-centuries. With the ball, the veteran player has scalped 163 wickets at 32.58. He owns four four-wicket hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nabi also surpassed 1,500 runs (1,556) in away ODIs (home of opposition) during his century versus SL.

These Sri Lankan players rise

Sri Lanka bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga (up 14 spots to equal 26th) and Dilshan Madushanka (up four places to 33rd) gained big in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Charith Asalanka's 97* in the second match versus Afghanistan, saw him jump five places to 15th overall. Pathum Nissanka improved 10 places to 18th after his record-breaking double-century in the opening clash.

Nabi has a four-point lead over Shakib

Nabi has 314 rating points with Shakib owning a tally of 310. Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is third with 288 rating points. Among Indians, Ravindra Jadeja is placed 10th.