2nd T20I: Marcus Stoinis claims match-winning 3/36 versus West Indies

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:26 pm Feb 11, 2024

What's the story Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis claimed a three-wicket haul as Australia defeated West Indies by 34 runs in the second T20I at the Adelaide Oval. The medium pacer claimed a couple of crucial wickets in the last over of powerplay as WI could not recover thereafter. He finished with 3/36 in four overs. Earlier, he scored 16 runs in the first innings.

Spell

A fine spell from Stoinis

Chasing a mammoth 242, WI were off to a terrible start as they lost regular wickets. Stoinis struck with his very first delivery as he dismissed Shai Hope for a duck in the sixth over. On the final ball of that over, he sent back Johnson Charles (24). Stoinis's final victim was Andre Russell (37), who was looking dangerous.

Stats

A look at Stoinis's stats

This was Stoinis's third three-wicket haul in T20Is as he has raced to 29 wickets in 59 T20Is at 27.24. With the bat, he has clobbered 940 runs in the format at a strike rate of 145.06. The tally includes a couple of fifties. Against WI, he now owns 25 runs and five wickets. He has played three T20Is against the team.

Summary

Here is the match summary

David Warner (22) and Mitchell Marsh (29) played some stunning shots in the powerplay overs. The Glenn Maxwell show began from the sixth over onward as his 120* helped Australia finish at 241/4. In reply, WI suffered a collapse before Russell and Rovman Powell (63) consolidated. They were eventually restricted to 207/9. Australia have now sealed the three-match series 2-0.