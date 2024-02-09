Priyank Panchal slams his 33rd First-Class fifty

Ranji Trophy 2024: Priyank Panchal hammers maiden fifty-plus score

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:50 pm Feb 09, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Gujarat's Priyank Panchal returned to form with a fine knock on day 1 against Punjab in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The veteran batter registered his 33rd First-Class fifty as his 133-ball 77 was laced with 11 boundaries. This 77 brings an end to Panchal's lean patch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Gujarat were 145/2 when the experienced campaigner was dismissed.

Knock

A crucial knock from Panchal

Panchal handed Gujarat a brilliant start when he and his opening partner Aditya Udaykumar Patel added 145 runs. Both the batters looked in complete control and they complimented each other brilliantly until Patel was dismissed right after reaching his fifty-run mark. An over later, Panchal was also removed by Punjab pacer Baltej Singh. The opener fell 13 runs short of his 27th FC ton.

Information

A look at Panchal's struggle in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Panchal has majorly struggled in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. His scores denote the same story: 0, 2 versus Tamil Nadu, 24, 4 against Karnataka, 5 versus Chandigarh, 17, 29 against Railways, 22, 1 against Tripura. This was his first 50-plus score this season.

2022-23

Panchal had a spectacular 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

The veteran opening batter had a pretty good 2022-23 Ranji Trophy outing. He hammered 583 runs in five matches at an average of 63.16 last season. Panchal smashed two centuries and three half-centuries including a 257* against Chandigarh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Notably, he was Gujarat's highest run-scorer from the last Ranji Trophy outing. Despite his heroics, Gujarat couldn't reach the knockouts.

Career

A look at his exceptional numbers in First-Class cricket

Playing his 119th First-Class match, the 33-year-old opener has amassed over 8,200 runs at an average above 44. Besides 33 fifties, he has slammed 26 centuries in this format. The veteran has been one of the most consistent players for Gujarat in the Indian domestic circuit. Notably, this is his first fifty-plus score in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Punjab won the toss and invited Gujarat to bat in Mohali. The visitors were brilliant at the start as their openers, Panchal and Patel added 145 runs together. They both slammed fifties before the latter was dismissed. Gujarat lost two more wickets in the next two overs without adding a run. Gujarat were 152/3 with Siddarth Kaul scalping two wickets.