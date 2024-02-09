Nissanka has scored 1,728 runs at an average of 38.40 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka features in his 50th ODI: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:47 pm Feb 09, 2024

What's the story Sri Lankan cricket team opener Pathum Nissanka is making his 50th appearance today in ODIs. Nissanka achieved this milestone in Sri Lanka's first encounter against the Afghans in a three-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Nissanka made his ODI debut in March 2021. He has since then become an integral part of the side. Here are further details.

Nissanka owns over 1,700 runs in ODIs

Coming into this match, Nissanka has scored 1,728 runs at an average of 38.40. Nissanka owns three tons and 13 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka tallies 714 runs at home, averaging 39.66 (100s: 1, 50s: 5). In 14 away matches (home of opposition), he has 325 runs at 25. Meanwhile, in 16 neutral matches, Nissanka has smashed 689 runs at 49.21.

His performance versus Afghanistan

Nissanka has scored 342 runs from eight matches against Afghanistan at an average of 48.85. His best score is 85 with two fifties under his belt. Notably, Afghanistan is the only nation against whom Nissanka owns over 300 ODI runs.

Standout performer in 2023

Nissanka finished as the fifth-highest scorer in 2023 (ODIs). He played 29 matches and scored 1,151 runs at 44.26. Nissanka managed to register two tons and nine fifties. Notably, he was one of two players alongside Shubman Gill (180) to smash 150-plus fours (156).Nissanka was the only Sri Lankan to own 1,000-plus runs last year. Kusal Mendis was next (983).

Nissanka owns over 3,000 runs in List A cricket

Nissanka is playing his 92nd match in List A cricket. He came into the game with 3,102 runs at 37.37. He owns five tons and 23 fifties. Nissanka is closing in on 350 fours (345).