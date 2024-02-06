Mitchell Marsh will lead Australia in the upcomiong T20I series against WI and NZ (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in New Zealand T20Is: Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:28 pm Feb 06, 2024

What's the story Australia have announced a strong line-up for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand which will begin later this month. The Kangaroos will embark on a tour to NZ with the first T20I scheduled on February 21. They will play a total of three T20Is and a couple of Test matches. The team announced has seen the comeback of the senior players.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh to continue as Australia's T20I captain

Mitchell Marsh will continue to captain Australia in T20Is. This will also be his first captaincy stint under head coach Andrew McDonald, who was rested during the T20I series against South Africa last year. Although nothing is confirmed, the all-rounder is poised to lead Australia in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Senior players

The return of senior players

The likes of Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head will return for the T20I series against NZ. Considering this being the last series ahead of the T20 World Cup, the management has assembled all the senior players. Head was set to play the WI series, but later he was withdrawn and rested. While the others were rested for the WI series.

Matt Short

Matt Short has been included in the NZ T20I series

Matthew Short has been named in the Australian squad for the NZ T20Is. But he was recently withdrawn from the WI T20I series on Tuesday after he suffered a low-grade hamstring injury during the second ODI against WI in Sydney. Aaron Hardie was named as his replacement for the WI T20I series. But the all-rounder wasn't included in the NZ T20I squad.

Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis pips Jason Behrendorff and Sean Abbott

Nathan Ellis is named as Australia's fourth pacer as he joins the trio of Cummins, Starc, and Hazelwood. The 29-year-old speedster is suffering from a rib injury but was still chosen ahead of Jason Behrendorff and Sean Abbott. The two bowlers are currently on standby for Australia in the NZ tour. Spencer Johnson is on standby for Ellis in the WI series.

Statement

Here's what George Bailey said

"The next six games will provide us the opportunity to start shaping what we think our World Cup squad will look like and potential roles within that," Chairman of Selectors George Bailey said. "We will also fully utilise the opportunity to monitor and watch the performances of the Australian players in the IPL immediately preceding the World Cup," he added.

Information

Cameron Green misses out

Star all-rounder Cameron Green fails to make it to the T20I squad for the NZ tour as Bailey said that the selectors want him to focus on red-ball cricket. However, they will surely keep an eye on his performances for RCB in the IPL.

Information

Australia squad for the NZ T20Is

Australia squad for the NZ T20I series: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner, and Adam Zampa.