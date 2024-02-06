New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has claimed 22 Test wickets at home

What's the story New Zealand star spinner Mitchell Santner accomplished 50 wickets in Test cricket. He completed the milestone on Day 3 of the opening Test against South Africa in Mount Maunganui. The left-arm spinner returned with 3/34 and unlocked the feat when he dismissed Tshepo Moreki. Matt Henry also claimed 3/31 as the hosts bundled out SA for only 168 in the first innings.

42nd New Zealand bowler to complete 50 Test wickets

As per ESPNcricinfo, Santner became the 42nd Kiwi bowler to complete the accomplishment of 50 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the milestone in 26 Test matches while owning an average of 40.42. Surprisingly, the veteran spinner does not own a solitary fifer or even a four-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. Santner's 3/34 is now his best Test figures.

Santner scripted these unique records in Test cricket

As per statistician Richard Isaacs, Santner is one of 36 players to reach the milestone of 50 Test wickets without taking a five-wicket haul in this format. He is also among three players to reach 50 Test wickets without returning with a solitary four-wicket haul in the longest format. Earlier, only Alzarri Joseph and compatriot Nathan Astle had registered this feat.

A look at his wickets in home and away fixtures

Santner has featured in 13 home Test matches, returning with 22 wickets at an average of 30.90. The left-arm spinner has also played 13 away (home of opposition) Test matches and scalped 28 wickets at an average of 47.89. On Asian soil, the veteran has claimed 16 wickets from five Tests at 44.31. He is mostly a defensive spinner more suited to limited-overs cricket.

Fifth-highest wicket-taker among Kiwi left-arm spinner in Test cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Santner is the fifth-highest wicket-taker among New Zealand left-arm spinner in Test cricket. He is behind the likes of Daniel Vettori (361), HJ Howarth (86), SL Brook (74), and Ajaz Patel (62) in terms of wickets.

A look at his numbers in Test cricket

Playing his 26th Test match, Santner has returned with 50 wickets at an average of 40.42. As mentioned, the 3/34 against SA is now his best figures in Test cricket. He has claimed eight wickets from five Tests against SA. With the bat, Santner has amassed 804 runs at an average of 24.36. He has slammed two fifties and a solitary ton.

How have the NZ bowlers fared?

New Zealand were superb with their line and length as all of their bowlers were successful barring skipper Tim Southee. As mentioned, Santner returned with 3/34 while Henry scalped 3/31. Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra picked up two wickets each. Overall, Jamieson and Henry have amassed 76 and 75 Test wickets respectively. Meanwhile, Ravindra has returned with five wickets from four Test matches.