Australia chased down 87 in 6.5 overs

Australia claim their biggest-ever ODI win, rout WI 3-0

By Parth Dhall 02:08 pm Feb 06, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Australia hammered West Indies in the 3rd ODI in Canberra to complete the series sweep. Australia chased down a paltry 87 in just 6.5 overs after bowling out the Caribbeans. Pacer Xavier Bartlett, who started the proceedings for Australia, took four wickets. Meanwhile, Jake Fraser-McGurk (41) and Josh Inglis (35*) starred in the run-chase. Australia claimed their biggest-ever ODI win in their 1000th match.

A milestone win for Australia

Australia won the match with 259 balls to spare, the biggest-ever ODI win for them (by balls remaining). Their previous-biggest victory in the format came two decades ago. They beat the United States with 253 balls remaining in 2004. Among full-member sides, Australia's previous biggest ODI win was against West Indies (244 balls remaining, in 2013).

Second side to play 1,000 ODIs

Australia became only the second side to play 1,000 ODIs. They join India, who achieved this feat two years ago. Interestingly, Australia remain the only side to have won over 600 matches in the format.

The story of WI's innings

West Indies had a decent start after the Aussies invited them to bat. Although opener Kjorn Ottley departed early, Alick Athanaze and Keacy Carty drove the Windies forward (38/1). Whule Athanaze (32) held his end, WI were suddenly down to 71/5. The last five wickets fell for just five runs. Only three WI batters scored in double figures.

The pick of Australia's bowlers

Seamer Xavier Bartlett is off to a brilliant start in ODI cricket. He took four wickets in the series opener and followed it up with another four-fer, this time in the third ODI. Ottley, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, and Alzarri Joseph were his scalps in Canberra. Bartlett conceded just 21 runs in 7.1 overs. Lance Morris and Adam Zampa scalped two wickets each.

A blistering run-chase

Australia's openers Fraser-McGurk and Inglis came out all guns blazing in an attempt to chase 87. The former smashed an 18-ball 41, a knock laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Joseph dismissed him in the fourth over. Meanwhile, Inglis returned unbeaten on 35(16). He slammed 4 boundaries and a six. Notably, Australia reached their fifty in the fourth over that produced 24 runs.