What's the story Australia's star wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has completed 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. The series opener against West Indies at Hobart's Bellerive Oval marked his milestone appearance. Wade entered the game, requiring just 10 runs to get the mark. He scored a handy 13-ball 21 toward the end as Australia posted 213/7 while batting first. The veteran hammered a four and a maximum.

Wade took 251 games to complete 5,000 (now 5,011) T20 runs. While he averages 27-plus in the format, his strike rate is over 136. The tally includes 27 fifties and a solitary ton with 130* being his best score in the format. The left-handed batter has also affected 133 catches and 20 stumpings in the 20-over format. He made his T20I debut in 2011.

Playing his 81st T20I, Wade has raced to 1,167 runs, averaging 27.14 with his highest strike rate being 135.38. The tally includes three fifties. The 36-year-old made a comeback in November last year after last representing the Aussies at the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Wade's selection means the veteran remains in Australia's plans for the 2024 T20 WC.

Wade, who has been a part of three Big Bash League (BBL) teams, has also made a significant mark in Australia's marquee T20 competition. Across 99 BBL games, the southpaw has mustered 2,649 runs at 31.16 with his strike rate being 140.75. The tally includes 19 fifties and a solitary hundred. He also owns 179 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs at 13.77.