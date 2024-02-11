Powell scored his second T20I fifty while leading the team (Source: X/@ICC)

Rovman Powell hammers his maiden T20I fifty vs Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:59 pm Feb 11, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell scored a fighting half-century in the second T20I against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. He tried to rescue his side following a top-order collapse and played some sensational shots. Powell ended up scoring 63 off 36 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries and four maximums. This was his maiden T20I fifty versus Australia.

Knock

A valiant effort from Powell

Glenn Maxwell's brilliant 120* meant Australia posted 241/4 while batting first. In reply, WI were off to a terrible start and were reduced to 63/5. Powell, who arrived at five, joined forces with Andre Russell (37) as the duo took WI past 100. The former became even more aggressive after Russell's departure. He eventually fell to Adam Zampa as WI lost by 34 runs.

Stats

Powell races past 3,500 T20 runs

Powell raced to 1,291 T20I runs at 26.34. The tally includes six fifties and a ton. He owns a strike rate of 144.73. As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell now has 102 runs in four matches versus Australia at 25.50 (SR: 143.66). Powell scored his second T20I fifty as captain. The dasher has also surpassed 3,500 (3,529) T20 runs, averaging 24-plus (50s: 14, 100: 1).

Summary

Here is the match summary

David Warner (22) and Mitchell Marsh (29) played some stunning shots in the powerplay overs. The Maxwell show began from the sixth over onward as his 120* helped Australia finish at 241/4. In reply, WI suffered a collapse before Russell and Powell consolidated. Their efforts, however, went in vain as WI were restricted to 207/9. Marcus Stoinis claimed three wickets.