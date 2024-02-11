Australia defeated India in the final of the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia beat India, win their fourth ICC U-19 World Cup

What's the story Australia defeated India in the final of the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday. Australia managed 253/7 in 50 overs, riding on Harjas Singh's 55. Hugh Weibgen (48) and Oliver Peake (46*) also chipped in with crucial scores. For India, Raj Limbani claimed 3/38 from 10 overs. In response, India failed to get past Australia's score (174/10).

Australia beat India for the first time in a final

Before tonight, Australia had won the tournament thrice 1988, 2002, and 2010 respectively. Australia played in their sixth final, being runners-up on twice in 2012 and 2018 respectively. Five-time U-19 World Cup winners India have finished runners-up for the fourth time. India featured in their ninth final. Notably, India had earlier beaten Australia in their two previous meetings in the final (2012 and 2018).

How did Australia's innings pan out?

Australia lost Sam Konstas (0) early one at 16/1. Harry Dixon (42) and Weibgen then added 78 runs for the second wicket. Notably, Australia lost both set players to be reduced to 99/3. However, Harjas and Ryan Hicks added 66 runs. India stayed in the game and had Australia at 187/6 but Peake's 46* from 43 balls helped Australia surpass 250.

India falter in the run-chase

India dismissed Arshin Kulkarni early on (3/1) before Adarsh Singh and Musheer Khan added 37. Australia then picked up regular wickets and reduced the Indian cricket team to 122/8. Murugan Abhishek scored 42 and helped India get past 160. His dismissal ended India's hopes. For the Aussies, Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMilllan claimed three scalps each.