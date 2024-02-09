Russell bowled a decent spell (Source: X/@ICC).

Andre Russell claims 3/42 versus Australia: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:34 pm Feb 09, 202403:34 pm

What's the story West Indies bowlers had a hard time against Australia in the opening T20I at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The hosts posted 213/7 while batting first thanks to a fiery 70 from opener David Warner. Meanwhile, all-rounder Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for WI as he claimed 3/42 in his quota of four overs. Here we decode his stats.

Spell

A crucial spell from Russell

Russell started with a couple of expensive bowlers as his first 12 legal deliveries went for 23 runs. The pacer made his first strike in the ninth over as he dismissed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis (9), who mistimed a big shot. Russell was also asked to bowl the final over, in which he dismissed Matthew Wade (21) and Sean Abbott (0) off successive deliveries.

Stats

50 T20I wickets loading for Russell

Playing his 73rd T20I, Russell has raced to 49 scalps at an economy of 9.37. He can become the sixth WI bowler to complete 50 wickets in the format. Nine of his wickets have come against Australia at 27.66. The dasher also owns 846 T20I runs at a stunning strike rate of 157.54. The tally includes a couple of fifties.

Summary

A look at the innings summary

Australia were off to a flying start with Warner (70) and his opening partner Josh Inglis (39) attacking from the outset. They added 93 runs before the latter departed. Though Australia's middle order could not deliver, finishers Tim David (37*) and Wade (21) powered them past 200 (213/7). Besides Russell, Alzarri Joseph (2/46) scalped a couple of wickets.