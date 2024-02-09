Avishka Fernando becomes the 39th SL batter to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando completes 1,000 runs in ODIs

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:35 pm Feb 09, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka opener Avishka Fernando has accomplished 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He touched the milestone with his sixth run against Afghanistan in the first ODI in Pallekele. Fernando's sixth ODI fifty (88) was laced with eight boundaries and three sixes. He along with Pathum Nissanka stitched a brilliant opening partnership for Sri Lanka. The hosts were 182/1 when Fernando was dismissed.

1,000 ODI runs for Sri Lanka

Notably, Fernando becomes the 39th SL batter to complete the milestone of 1,000 runs (1,082) in ODIs. He accomplished the landmark in 33 matches while boasting an average of 32.78. Fernando's tally includes three hundreds and six fifties in this format. The 25-year-old owns a strike rate of 91.77. His highest score of 127 came against West Indies at Hambantota in 2020.

A look at Fernando's ODI numbers as opener

Fernando surpassed 800 ODI runs as an opener for SL (877). The swashbuckling opener now ranks 15th in the ODI run tally of Lankan opening batters. Brendon Kuruppu is right ahead of him with 947 runs as an opener for Sri Lanka (ODIs).

A look at his ODI numbers in Sri Lanka

He has scored more than half of his ODI runs at home in Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, Fernando has scored 688 runs at an average of 40.47 at home. He has slammed two tons and five fifties. His two centuries at home came against West Indies and South Africa. Fernando also owns a strike rate of 89.35 in home ODIs.

A well-paced knock from Fernando

Fernando, who scored a duck in the last ODI against Zimbabwe was eager to score some runs in this fixture. The 25-year-old batted brilliantly with Nissanka as the two Lanka openers stitched a 182-run opening stand handing the hosts the perfect platform for the middle-order batters to explode. Eventually, he was dismissed by Afghanistan pacer Fareed Ahmad in the 27th over.

Second-highest opening partnership against Afghanistan in ODI cricket

Fernando and Nissaka added 182 runs together for the first wicket as they handed Sri Lanka a very good platform in this clash. They registered the second-highest opening stand against Afghanistan in ODI cricket. Only Hamilton Masakadza and Sikandar Raza's 224-run opening partnership (2014) is ahead of the Sri Lankan opening duo. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma's 156-run partnership (2023) is in third position.

How has the match proceeded?

Afghanistan won the toss and invited SL to bat first. On a brilliant pitch in Pellekele, the SL openers, Nissanka and Fernando stitched a beautiful 182-run opening partnership. While Fernando missed out on his century, Nissanka slammed a brilliant ton. Kusal Mendis came out in the middle as Fernando departed. SL were 206/1 in 33 overs. Fareed was Afghanistan's only successful bowler.