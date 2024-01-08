India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024: Decoding key player battles

1/6

Sports 2 min read

India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024: Decoding key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:58 am Jan 08, 202411:58 am

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play T20Is after over 14 months.

Afghanistan are set to tour India for a three-match T20I series, starting on January 11. Both teams have announced their squads and the players across both camps would be raring to go with the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year. The series marks Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to T20Is after over 14 months. Here are the anticipated player battles.

2/6

Rohit Sharma vs Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Afghanistan often start their proceedings with Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The off-spinner has a knack for picking wickets in the powerplay. He will tackle Rohit in the initial overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has smoked Mujeeb for 24 runs of 12 balls in T20s without getting dismissed. Notably, Mujeeb will have to shoulder more responsibilities as Rashid Khan is unlikely to play any game.

3/6

Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq

The Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq rivalry will be to watch out for as the two players share a history. However, they can also challenge each other in terms of skill set. Naveen's variations have troubled the best of batters. Meanwhile, Kohli has been an absolute run-machine in the T20I format. He is the only batter with over 4,000 runs in the format to date.

4/6

Rinku Singh vs Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rinku Singh is off to an incredible start in T20Is. The Indian batter, who has aced the finisher's role, has raced to 262 runs at 65.50. His T20 strike rate in 2023 was 162.09. In the end overs, he might have to tackle the variations of Fazalhaq Farooqi. The left-arm pacer has been sensational in T20 cricket as he owns 65 scalps (ER: 6.67).

5/6

Najibullah Zadran vs Kuldeep Yadav

The in-form Kuldeep Yadav has been a wicket-taking machine in T20Is as he averages a stellar 13.81 in the format. He took a career-best 5/17 in his preceding T20I assignment. Middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran will look to tackle him in the upcoming series. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw owns a stunning strike rate of 142.95 against left-arm spin in T20 cricket.

6/6

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in sublime form lately. He tends to attack bowlers from the outset as his strike rate in the powerplay overs reads 146.31. As his overall strike rate comes down to 124.28 against left-arm pacers, Arshdeep Singh will look to keep him quiet. Arshdeep has taken 46 powerplay wickets in T20 cricket.