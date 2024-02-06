India will play five T20Is in Zimbabwe in July

India set to tour Zimbabwe for five-T20I series in July

What's the story Zimbabwe are set to host India for five T20Is between July 6 and 14, this year. The series begins just a week after the conclusion of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. The tournament's final will be held on June 29 in Bridgetown. Notably, India last toured Zimbabwe for a T20I series in 2016. Here are further details.

Statement

A look at the official statement

"We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year," Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said. "The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be over-emphasised, especially as it's coming at a time we are working round the clock to re-establish ourselves as a force to reckon with."

Tour

India's last T20I tour to Zimbabwe

As mentioned, India last toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral T20I series in 2016. The Men in Blue won the three-match series 2-1, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Their previous tours to Zimbabwe came in 2015 (1-1) and 2010 (2-0). Notably, India's last white-ball tour to Zimbabwe was in August 2022, when they won the three-ODI series 3-0.