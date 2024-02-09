Pathum Nissanka hammered his fourth ODI century (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka hammers his maiden ODI century against Afghanistan: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:40 pm Feb 09, 202406:40 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka played a historic knock against Afghanistan in the first ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The star opener hammered the maiden double century by a Sri Lanka cricket team batter. The 25-year-old went on to convert his ton into a double-century. His double-ton helped Sri Lanka reach a mammoth total of 381/3 in their 50 overs.

Next Article

Stats

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing his 50th ODI match, Nissanka has amassed 1,938 runs at an average of 43.06. Besides four centuries, the opener has also slammed 13 fifties in ODI cricket. Notably, he has hammered 552 runs against Afghanistan in nine ODIs at an average of 78.85. He owns a double century and two fifties against them. He has scored 924 ODI runs on Lankan soil.

2023

Nissanka had a spectacular 2023 in ODI cricket

Nissanka finished as the fifth-highest scorer in 2023 (ODIs). He played 29 matches and scored 1,151 runs at 44.26. Nissanka managed to register two tons and nine fifties. Notably, he was one of two players alongside Shubman Gill (180) to smash 150-plus fours (156). He was the only Sri Lankan to own 1,000-plus runs last year in ODIs. Kusal Mendis (983) trailed him.

Runs

Decoding Nissanka's ODI runs in home, away and neutral venues

With this knock, the dasher completed 924 runs from 20 home ODIs at an average of 51.33. Nissanka has hammered two centuries on Lankan soil. He has amassed 325 runs from 14 away (home of opposition) matches at 25. He slammed a century and two fifties. Nissanka has compiled 689 runs from 16 neutral ODIs at 49.21. He tonked six fifties and a ton.

Knock

A historic knock from Nissanka

Nissanka and Avishka Fernando stitched an 182-run partnership for the first wicket. He later added 43 runs with Kusal Mendis. Nissanka continued his onslaught as he added 120 runs with Sadeera Samarawickrama, taking the score beyond the 340-run mark. Overall, the dasher became the first Sri Lankan to slam a double century in ODI cricket. He slammed 20 boundaries and eight sixes.

Summary

Here's the summary of SL's innings

SL made full use of the favorable batting conditions against Afghanistan as Nissanka hammered a historic 210-run knock while contributions from Fernando (88) and Samarawickrama (45) helped the hosts reach a mammoth total of 381/3. Only Fareed Ahmad (2/79) and Mohammad Nabi (1/44) were the successful bowlers for Afghanistan. Notably, this is SL's fourth-highest total in ODI cricket.