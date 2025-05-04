What's the story

A team of researchers from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has developed a groundbreaking new method for diagnosing Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (PCD).

It is a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects the respiratory system.

The innovative technique, which utilizes transmission electron microscopy (TEM), is expected to revolutionize detection and understanding of ciliary disorders.

The research was led by Dr. Subhash Chandra Yadav and Professor Kana Ram Jat, from Department of Anatomy and Department of Pediatrics, respectively.