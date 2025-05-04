What's the story

Elon Musk's SpaceX launch site in South Texas has officially become a city, featuring a galactic name, Starbase.

The move was approved by a small group of voters, mostly Musk's employees at SpaceX, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of the new city's formation.

According to the Cameron County Elections Department, out of 283 eligible voters, 218 votes were cast, with 212 supportive and only six opposed.