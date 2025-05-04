Musk's SpaceX launch site is now an official city
Elon Musk's SpaceX launch site in South Texas has officially become a city, featuring a galactic name, Starbase.
The move was approved by a small group of voters, mostly Musk's employees at SpaceX, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of the new city's formation.
According to the Cameron County Elections Department, out of 283 eligible voters, 218 votes were cast, with 212 supportive and only six opposed.
Musk announces Starbase's official city status on X
Musk shared the news on his social media platform X, saying Starbase is "now a real city!"
The launch site is the base for SpaceX's rocket program, which is contracted with NASA and the US Department of Defense.
The program aims to send astronauts back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Starbase, Texas— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2025
Starbase's formation has sparked criticism and support
The idea of an official company town was first floated by Musk in 2021.
While SpaceX has largely enjoyed support from local officials for creating jobs and investing in the region, the creation of Starbase has also drawn criticism.
Some critics fear that the move could give Musk more control over the region, including the power to shut down a popular beach and state park for launches.
SpaceX's plans for increased launches and city authority
SpaceX has introduced bills in the state Legislature to shift the power from the county to the new town's mayor and city council.
The proposal comes as SpaceX is seeking federal approval to ramp up its South Texas launches from five to 25 a year.
The city, located near the Mexico border, covers an area of about 3.9 square kilometers, with a few roads and midcentury homes.
Request for city authority to close beach
SpaceX has sought city authority to shut the beach to streamline launch operations.
This is because rocket launches, engine tests, and movement of certain equipment around the launch base require closure of a local highway and access to Boca Chica State Park and Boca Chica Beach.
However, critics argue that this power should remain with the county government, which represents a larger population using these facilities.