What's the story

NASA's SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) has taken its first images from space.

Launched on March 11, SPHEREx will map millions of galaxies across the whole sky.

Each of the telescope's six detectors took one image each, confirming that all systems are working as expected.

SPHEREx will map the entire celestial sky four times during its two-year mission.