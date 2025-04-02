What's the story

Meta is said to be gearing up to unveil its next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses, codenamed "Hypernova," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

The high-end spectacles, which will cost more than $1,000, will have a small heads-up display embedded into one lens.

The first iteration of the Hypernova AR glasses is anticipated to launch this year and will come with a tiny monocular panel in the right-hand lens.