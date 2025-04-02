Meta's $1,000 AR glasses are coming soon with built-in screen
What's the story
Meta is said to be gearing up to unveil its next-generation augmented reality (AR) glasses, codenamed "Hypernova," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.
The high-end spectacles, which will cost more than $1,000, will have a small heads-up display embedded into one lens.
The first iteration of the Hypernova AR glasses is anticipated to launch this year and will come with a tiny monocular panel in the right-hand lens.
Specifications
Advanced features and design
The Hypernova AR glasses will provide users with notifications from their phones, access to photos, or even directions from apps like Google Maps. Some models could be priced as high as $1,400.
The glasses are expected to be unveiled at Meta's annual Connect conference later this year.
The design of Hypernova will closely resemble that of Meta's previous products and is likely to feature a larger sensor for higher-quality photos than the 12MP camera on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.
User experience
Physical controls and sound`
The Hypernova glasses will have physical button controls like the existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. These buttons will let users access the built-in camera for photos or videos.
A unique aspect of these glasses is their on-board speakers, which can be controlled by sliding a finger along a capacitive sensor on the right earpiece.
This design element is similar to Meta's previous products, making user interaction with sound features better.
Software issues
Software concerns for Meta's Hypernova glasses
Despite the impressive hardware features, concerns have been raised about the software of Meta's future wearable devices.
The Hypernova glasses will boot onto their own home screen where users will find an app drawer of horizontal icons. There could be dedicated apps for pictures, camera, and maps.
Gurman stated that these glasses will continue to rely heavily on the Meta View app used with Ray-Bans for transferring photos from the glasses to a phone.
Scenario
Ray-Ban smart glasses will continue to sell
Meta's $299 Ray-Ban smart glasses have exceeded expectations. The company plans to keep this entry-level model available, aiming to steer users toward higher-end versions.
Meanwhile, Meta is already working on a second-generation version of the product, codenamed Hypernova 2.
The key upgrade in this model would be a binocular display system, featuring two screens that would provide information to both eyes. It is expected to launch in 2027.