What's the story

SpaceX, the aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company founded by Elon Musk, is offering up to $100,000 reward for anyone who can identify security vulnerabilities in its Starlink satellite internet system.

The move comes as part of a larger effort to strengthen the security infrastructure of the network.

The company's bug bounty program has already identified 43 bugs in the last few months, with the average payout for discovering a vulnerability reaching $913.75 in the past three months.