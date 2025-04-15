What's the story

Microsoft has been heavily promoting its Copilot AI chatbot on Windows PCs, even adding a dedicated Copilot button that solely launches the Copilot app.

However, if you prefer ChatGPT over Copilot, there's a standalone ChatGPT app available for Windows PCs and laptops.

It also comes with a dedicated keyboard shortcut, a simple two-key combo, making it easy to access ChatGPT directly from your system.