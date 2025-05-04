Top tips to improve your download experience on Prime Video
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video makes it super easy to watch your favorite shows and movies on-the-go by enabling downloads on Android.
However, knowing how to control these download settings can make your viewing experience better, save storage, and limit data consumption.
Here are some tips to master the download settings for Amazon Prime Video on Android, making the most of them without any hassle.
Tip 1
Adjusting download quality
Amazon Prime Video gives you options to choose different download quality: Best, Better, Good, and Data Saver.
Going for a lower quality can save up storage on your device.
For example, if you select "Good" instead of "Best," the file size can be drastically reduced without compromising much on video quality.
This is especially handy if your storage is low or if you plan to download multiple episodes/movies.
Tip 2
Managing download location
By default, Amazon Prime Video saves downloads to your device's internal storage. However, if your device supports external SD cards, you can change the download location in the app settings.
This option helps free up internal storage space and allows more content to be downloaded without affecting device performance.
Just make sure that your SD card has sufficient space before making this switch.
Tip 3
Utilizing Wi-Fi only downloads
To avoid excessive mobile data usage when downloading content from Amazon Prime Video, you'll want to enable the Wi-Fi only setting in the app's download preferences.
This way, you'll know that downloads are happening only when you're connected to a Wi-Fi network, which would prevent unexpected data charges and keep mobile data from being consumed on other essential tasks.
Tip 4
Monitoring download progress
Amazon Prime Video also offers a simple way to keep an eye on ongoing downloads through its interface.
By heading over to the "Downloads" section within the app, you can check current progress for each item being downloaded.
This way, you'll know when something will be available and make sure that everything you want is ready before going offline.