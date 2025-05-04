Tackling notifications: A step-by-step guide on Amazon app
What's the story
Managing notifications on the Amazon app can greatly improve your shopping experience by keeping distractions at bay and ensuring that you only get the most relevant updates.
Here, we walk you through a simple way to manage your notification settings, so you can stay informed without losing your mind.
Using these steps, you can customize the app to suit your needs.
Step 1
Accessing notification settings
To start controlling notifications on the Amazon app, open the app and log in.
Tap on 'You' at the bottom of your screen and then press the gear icon.
Next, under 'App Settings' click on 'Notifications.'
Here, you can see all the available notification options and customize them as per your requirements.
Step 2
Customizing order notifications
Order notifications keep you updated about your purchases and deliveries.
Under the 'Notifications' section, find 'Account and Shipping.'
Here, toggle options for order confirmations, shipping updates, and delivery alerts according to your preference.
If you're interested in tracking every step an order takes from the warehouse to your doorstep or want minimal updates until the day of the delivery, set these options accordingly.
Step 3
Managing deal alerts
Deal alerts notify you about discounts and promotions.
Under the 'Notifications' menu in 'Deals and recommendations,' select if you'd like to receive push notifications for daily deals or special promotions.
If you're a frequent shopper looking for saving opportunities or just prefer less interruption from promotional content, this setting can be key for customizing alerts.
Step 4
Adjusting recommendations notifications
Amazon also frequently sends recommendations based on browsing history, and past purchases.
To handle such suggestions under 'Notifications,' look for 'Recommendations.'
Decide if you'd like to receive regular updates on products similar to what you've seen or purchased before.
Tinkering with this setting helps manage how frequently you're prompted with new product ideas, customized just for you.